On April 5, Phoenix Partner and Chair of Lewis Brisbois' Collegiate & Professional Sports Law Practice Gregg Clifton and New York Sports Law Associate Christina Stylianou hosted an engaging webinar with guest speaker Jill Bodensteiner – vice president and director of athletics at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia. During the session, titled, "The Future of Amateurism in College Athletics," Ms. Bodensteiner provided a behind-the-scenes look at several hot topics in college sports. As a current athletic department insider at a Division I school, a former senior associate athletic director of compliance at football powerhouse Notre Dame, and a long-time NCAA committee member, she answered a number of very specific questions from Gregg and Christina and shared her approach to the new and ever-evolving laws, policies, and regulations, including strategies for efficiently educating student-athletes and staff, as well as protecting them and the school from sticky legal issues.

Specifically, Ms. Bodensteiner offered her perspectives concerning the possibility that student-athletes may soon be deemed employees. She discussed the U.S. Supreme Court's Alston decision and the practical implications of the anticipated shift in student-athlete status, including compensation, tax matters, contracts, revenue sharing, and Title IX compliance. She also provided insights on how recent litigation, NLRB matters, and legislation have impacted this landscape. In addition, the hosts asked Ms. Bodensteiner to opine on how the new NCAA leadership may choose to handle student-athlete issues and on new developments that could emerge over the next few years.

View the entire webinar below or on our YouTube channel here (https://youtu.be/dY8szj0wdL0).

