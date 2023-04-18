United States:
The Business Behind Sport: Lloyd Thomas - General Counsel At Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club
18 April 2023
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
Our guest on this episode of The Business Behind Sport podcast
is Lloyd Thomas, General Counsel at Brighton & Hove Albion
Football Club. In this conversation, Lloyd shares his career
journey working in-house at football clubs, as well as some of the
hot topics and challenges in football including; increases in
sponsorships and the reputational risks associated with them, the
upcoming initiative to bring in an independent regulator for
football, and the idea of introducing a European super-league.
