Our guest on this episode of The Business Behind Sport podcast is Lloyd Thomas, General Counsel at Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club. In this conversation, Lloyd shares his career journey working in-house at football clubs, as well as some of the hot topics and challenges in football including; increases in sponsorships and the reputational risks associated with them, the upcoming initiative to bring in an independent regulator for football, and the idea of introducing a European super-league.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.