The Chicago Bears were purchased for $100 in 1921. Over a century later, the team is valued at $5.8 billion. The return is almost incalculable at 3,449,990,800%.

Donald and Shelly Sterling purchased the Los Angeles Clippers for $12.5 million in 1981. They sold the team for $2 billion to former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer in 2014. That represents a 15,900% return over 33 years.

George Steinbrenner led a group of investors who paid $10 million for the New York Yankees in 1973. Today Forbes estimates the team's value at $6 billion. The only more valuable professional sports franchise is the Dallas Cowboys valued at $8 billion, purchased by Jerry Jones for $150 million in 1989.

The world's 50 most valuable sports teams are worth almost a quarter of a trillion dollars combined, according to Forbes.

What is happening here? The tectonic shift in skyrocketing values of teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL -- plus prestigious Premier League and other soccer teams -- cannot be attributed to any single factor. Surely, scarcity of available products and the bragging rights that come with billionaires owning these trophy assets are relevant considerations.

These teams operate in a monopoly environment. Other than occasional expansion franchises, the major sports leagues are not authorizing new teams, and you cannot just show up with some players and ask for a game. If you want to own an NFL team, there are only 32, and the last new franchise (Houston Texans) took the field over two decades ago. The NBA last expanded in 2004 (Charlotte Bobcats, after the Hornets moved to New Orleans in 2002), while MLB minted its last franchises in 1995 (Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays). Scarcity drives up values.

But there is more to explain the purchase price explosion. Several factors are at play. And one of them may be surprising.

"The rapid rise in the number of billionaires accounts for a pool of buyers for whom price is not a real concern," observes Lew Wolff, former managing partner of the Oakland Athletics and co-founder of the San Jose Earthquakes. "You can buy only so many Picassos, 500-foot superyachts, and mega-mansions on remote islands."

Wolff is right. Today the world has 2,688 billionaires compared to 2,325 in 2014 but a mere 425 at the turn of the century. The largest number are in the United States and worth a collective $4.7 trillion. For these folks, a price tag with several Bs is not off-putting.

Over the past decade, new buyers are a rarified, exclusive club of the über-rich. When he bought the Clippers, Steve Ballmer had over $20 billion of Microsoft stock. (His estimated net worth is now $83 billion.) The new owners of the Denver Broncos (Rob Walton), Carolina Panthers (David Tepper), and Phoenix Suns (Matt Ishbia) are multi-billionaires. The just-announced sale of the Milwaukee Bucks for a $3.5 billion valuation to billionaires Jimmy and Dee Haslam continues the trend. Indeed, over 10% of Forbes' list of the 400 richest Americans own a professional sports team.

"A basic rule in the sports business is that high-quality franchises in major markets don't come up for sale very often," noted the Wall Street Journal when the Clippers were being sold. Thus, if a mega billionaire wants to buy a sports team, she will undoubtedly be bidding against a fellow gazillionaire for this scarce jewel. If money is not a key determinant, the sky is not the limit. When the Clippers were on the trading block, it became the Battle of the Billionaires. While Steve Ballmer won, the other two unsuccessful bidders were each a group comprising some of the wealthiest Americans, including Larry Ellison, Oprah Winfrey, and David Geffen.

While all these considerations of ego, scarcity, and a rising tide of potential bidders are relevant, plain old-fashioned economics may be the prime reason for investing. Billionaires are like the rest of us in one salient way — they want to make money on their investments. But seeing sports teams as near-term moneymakers is a more recent phenomenon.

Once upon a time not long ago, professional teams were considered low-grade, unpredictable assets that attracted iconoclastic team owners, many of whom were schemers, dreamers, and not very wealthy. Their teams were either money pits or only marginally profitable. As late as the 1990s, sports franchises were widely considered money-losers.

The NBA is a good example. By the 1980s, the league was tottering on the brink of bankruptcy. Not only did the Clippers sell for only $12.5 million, the Rockets sold for even less because the club was awash in red ink. Incredibly, even as recently as 2017, 14 of 30 NBA teams were reportedly losing money.

If so, again, why these mind-boggling purchase prices?

While some teams may not be conventionally profitable in terms of annual revenue exceeding costs (although some players' unions tend to disagree), professional sports teams are today actually regarded as good investments at least in terms of dramatic year-to-year appreciation. Long gone are the days when revenue was limited to gate receipts, concession sales and parking. Teams now enjoy a steady, increasing revenue stream from local and national broadcast, cable, and pay-per-view fees, ticket sales, luxury suites, merchandise, expansion fees, gambling, and other sources. Steve Ballmer could justify a $2 billion bid in part on projections of national and international media revenue.

Sophisticated investors regard sports franchises as a good bet. As The Ringer's Dan Moore recently observed: "Today pro sports teams rank among the most reliably lucrative, rabidly coveted investment opportunities there are. They've proved practically impervious to the busts, recessions, foreclosure crises, and plagues that have at the very least stalled growth in other industries."

So, given all these considerations, it may not be long before we see a professional sports team sell for $10 billion — more than the GDP of 40 different countries.

