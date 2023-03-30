This episode of The Path & The Practice features Michael Wall, of counsel in Foley's Boston office. In this conversation, Michael reflects on growing-up in Lynn, MA, and attending the College of Holy Cross for undergrad and Boston College for law school. Michael discusses working in law firms the first six years of his career before moving in house and serving as Chief Legal Officer for the Boston Bruins and TD Garden for over a dozen years. He then shares about his transition to Bauer Hockey where he spent nearly a decade as the organization's General Counsel & Corporate Secretary. Additionally, Michael discusses what brought him to Foley as well as his current practice. He also highlights the importance of possessing a strong legal background before moving in-house, and discusses how law students can put themselves on the path to practice in the sports and entertainment industry. The episode concludes with Michael giving great advice on the importance of finding a practice that you truly enjoy. Listen to the full discussion below.

Michael's Profile:

Title : Of Counsel

: Of Counsel Foley Office : Boston

: Boston Practice Area: Transactions, Sports & Entertainment

Transactions, Sports & Entertainment Hometown: Lynn, MA

Lynn, MA College: College of the Holy Cross

College of the Holy Cross Law School: Boston College Law School

