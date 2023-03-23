It's that time of year again...no, not the basketball tournament...rather, the NCAA's aggressive policing of its MARCH MADNESS trademarks. Throughout the year, but particularly during college basketball's championship season, the NCAA will send cease and desist letters to unaffiliated marketers using MARCH MADNESS or phrases similar thereto. The Association is also not afraid to bring lawsuits against users of marks that it deems confusingly similar to their own, including marks like MARKDOWN MADNESS and APRIL MADNESS.

The NCAA also tries to keep the US Patent and Trademark Office registry "clean" (and therefore strengthening its rights) by challenging applications for trademarks that incorporate MARCH and/or MADNESS, such as:

MUNCH MADNESS

MEOW MEOW MADNESS

STREET MADNESS

MANGO MADNESS

SUB MADNESS

MESH MADNESS

MOWER MADNESS

SPRING MADNESS

MOTOR CITY MADNESS

MIAMI MADNESS

BASKETBALL MADNESS

MARCH IS ON!

MARCH MULLIGANS

MARCH GREATNESS

MAD MARCH

MARCH MATNESS

MARCH BASKETBALL MANIA!

And it's not just MADNESS, but MAYHEM too, with oppositions against MAY MAYHEM and VASECTOMY MAYHEM.

Marketers beware - it's madness out there this time of year. And if you do not have an official sponsorship with the NCAA, they - like any rightsholder trying to protect its rights - are not afraid to enforce.

