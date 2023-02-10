PLAY VIDEO

US sports personalities and athletes have spent over half a billion dollars this year on NIL (name, image and likeness).

Michael Rueda, head of U.S. Sports and Entertainment, was interviewed on ESPN radio's "The Rob Dibble Show" to discuss a number of issues in the area of Name, Image, Likeness (NIL).

Michael discussed the state of NIL deals for high school student-athletes, perspectives of universities working through NIL deals, the status of deals for foreign college student-athletes, and more.

Listen to this short interview with ESPN to hear his insights.

