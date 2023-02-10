United States:
ESPN In Conversation With Michael Rueda: Managing And Monetizing NIL In The US (Video)
10 February 2023
Withers LLP
US sports personalities and athletes have spent over half a
billion dollars this year on NIL (name, image and likeness).
Michael Rueda, head of U.S. Sports and Entertainment, was
interviewed on ESPN radio's "The Rob Dibble Show" to
discuss a number of issues in the area of Name, Image, Likeness
(NIL).
Michael discussed the state of NIL deals for high school
student-athletes, perspectives of universities working through NIL
deals, the status of deals for foreign college student-athletes,
and more.
Listen to this short interview with ESPN to
hear his insights.
