United States:
Sport Shorts LIVE With The Sports Lawyers Association
08 February 2023
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
What lessons can the U.S. sports sector learn on integrity in
sports betting from Europe where it has been commonplace for
longer?
Senior Managing Director, Jonny Gray, was recently interviewed
by Bobby Hacker at the Sports Lawyers Association in the U.S. where
they discussed this, as well as data privacy issues emerging in the
booming sports data market.
Watch the full interview
here
Originally Published by Sports Lawyers Association
