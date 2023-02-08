ARTICLE

What lessons can the U.S. sports sector learn on integrity in sports betting from Europe where it has been commonplace for longer?

Senior Managing Director, Jonny Gray, was recently interviewed by Bobby Hacker at the Sports Lawyers Association in the U.S. where they discussed this, as well as data privacy issues emerging in the booming sports data market.

Watch the full interview here

Originally Published by Sports Lawyers Association

