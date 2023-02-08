United States:
The Business Behind Sport: Duncan Fraser, Global Practice Lead For Sports & Entertainment At Howden Insurance Brokers Ltd
08 February 2023
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode of The Business Behind Sport, Jonny Gray talks
to Duncan Fraser, Global Practice Lead for Sports &
Entertainment at Howden Insurance Brokers Ltd about how the
international sports insurance market is expected to grow and reach
$600 billion in revenues by 2025. They discuss areas of risk to
look out for in 2023 and beyond, such as events and the challenges
insuring them, cyber and data, and analytics around athlete
injuries.
Duncan also speaks about how he began his journey in the sports
industry and his role at Howden Insurance Brokers Ltd.
Please click here for original article.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
TEM Is More Important Than Ever (Podcast)
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
If you've ever looked closely at your ICT billing, you'd probably agree that it can be pretty complex and sadly, often inaccurate. That's one of the reasons that telecom expense...
New York Gambling Advertising Laws To Change?
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
Just one year ago, online sports betting launched in New York State. Throughout 2022, New York set sports gambling tax revenue records, outperforming every other state in the Nation.