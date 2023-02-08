self

In this episode of The Business Behind Sport, Jonny Gray talks to Duncan Fraser, Global Practice Lead for Sports & Entertainment at Howden Insurance Brokers Ltd about how the international sports insurance market is expected to grow and reach $600 billion in revenues by 2025. They discuss areas of risk to look out for in 2023 and beyond, such as events and the challenges insuring them, cyber and data, and analytics around athlete injuries.

Duncan also speaks about how he began his journey in the sports industry and his role at Howden Insurance Brokers Ltd.

