In this episode, we hear from Jonny Gray, who has recently joined Ankura as a Senior Managing Director and key member of the Sports Advisory business.

Prior to joining, Jonny served as the founding CEO of The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). Jonny discusses his involvement and reflections on the ITIA's three year project transforming integrity in tennis worldwide, and the importance and value of investing in sports integrity.

He also offers insight into lessons for other sports when approaching integrity and governance and the role that technology plays in supporting this area. Finally, we hear from Jonny as to what exactly has attracted him back into the world of consulting and the areas he'll be focusing on in his new role at Ankura.