Just a few weeks after the Boston Bruins' controversial signing of Mitchell Miller, the team has engaged Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison"to conduct an independent review of [its] player-vetting process." The team also stated it would publicize the results of the review upon completion.

The Bruins signed Miller to an entry-level contract in early November but cut ties with him only two days later as fans and players condemned the signing. Miller was convicted of bullyinga classmate with developmental disabilities in eighth grade. A day after the Bruins signed Miller, NHL CommissionerGary Bettman publicly statedthat Miller was not, and may never be, eligible to play in the NHL. Bettman also said that the team did not consult with the League prior to the signing. General Manager Don Sweeney claimed the team otherwise vetted Miller, whose draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes not long after Arizona drafted him in 2020. That renunciation occurred after Arizona learned of Miller's conduct toward his classmate.

