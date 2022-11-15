United States:
Red Sox Owner John Henry To Consider Bid For Washington Commanders
15 November 2022
McLane Middleton, Professional Association
As Daniel Snyder, the embattled owner of the Washington
Commanders, has hired Bank of America to explore the sale of the Washington, D.C. NFL
franchise, Fenway Sports Group, led by Red Sox principal owner
John Henry and chairman Tom Werner, has hired Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley to put Liverpool F.C. up for sale.
The decision by Fenway Sports Group to sell its controlling
stake in Liverpool F.C. has led some to speculate that Henry may be preparing for a potential bid to
buy the Washington Commanders. Other bidders reportedly interested
in joining potential ownership groups of the Washington Commanders
include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, music mogul Jay-Z and actor
Matthew McConaughey. The purchase price of the Washington
Commanders is estimated to be north of $5B.
The sale of Liverpool F.C. by Fenway Sports Group is expected to
fetch bids in the range of $4B-$5B which in turn would provide the
majority of the capital necessary for a competitive bid for the
purchase of the Washington Commanders.
