As Daniel Snyder, the embattled owner of the Washington Commanders, has hired Bank of America to explore the sale of the Washington, D.C. NFL franchise, Fenway Sports Group, led by Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner, has hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to put Liverpool F.C. up for sale.

The decision by Fenway Sports Group to sell its controlling stake in Liverpool F.C. has led some to speculate that Henry may be preparing for a potential bid to buy the Washington Commanders. Other bidders reportedly interested in joining potential ownership groups of the Washington Commanders include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, music mogul Jay-Z and actor Matthew McConaughey. The purchase price of the Washington Commanders is estimated to be north of $5B.

The sale of Liverpool F.C. by Fenway Sports Group is expected to fetch bids in the range of $4B-$5B which in turn would provide the majority of the capital necessary for a competitive bid for the purchase of the Washington Commanders.

