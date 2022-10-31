Count Tom Brady and Kim Clijsters as some of the current and former professional athletes that own pickleball teams. The Wall Street Journal recently reported their investment in Major League Pickleball as part of larger ownership group that includes Knighthead Capital Management LLC, a registered investment adviser based in New York.

Kevin Durant and his investment business, 35 Ventures, also became the owner of a Major League Pickleball expansion team in recent weeks. Other pickleball team owners that you would likely recognize are current NBA players LeBron James and Draymond Green, former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, and former professional tennis player James Blake.

Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball will expand to 16 teams in 2023 and expects prize money will surpass $2 million next season.

