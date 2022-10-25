Published: McLane Middleton

October 24, 2022

Beats By Dre has signed its first high school Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal and is partnering with Bronny James, son of LeBron James. Forbes reported the deal on October 17. Bronny James is currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, CA. LeBron James, who became Beats by Dre's first brand ambassador in 2008, signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers in August. Now, father and son are appearing in new content to promote Beats By Dre's Fit Pro and Studio Buds earphones. (Watch the video here)

Bylaw 212 (Amateur Status) of the California Interscholastic Federation imposes certain restrictions on NIL activities that are consistent with those adopted by other high school athletic associations. For example, a student may not wear a school team uniform or any other identifying school insignia, "while appearing in any advertisement, promotional activity or endorsement of any commercial product or service." Neither Bronny nor LeBron sports any team logos, marks, or other insignia in the Beats By Dre ad. Students, schools, and businesses should review carefully applicable limitations before entering into any NIL deal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.