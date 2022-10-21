United States:
How To Protect Home Run Ball #62? (Video)
21 October 2022
Gallet Dreyer & Berkey
When he hit his 62nd home run in this year's American League
season, New York Yankee Aaron Judge broke Roger Maris' 1961
home run record. Cory Youmans caught the ball and was filmed
high-fiving those sitting next to him in the stands.
But who owns the now this historic souvenir with a $2 million
offer on the table? That's what WGN Radio AM's Legal
Face-Off Co-hosts Rich Lenkov and Christina L. Martini asked Gallet
Dreyer & Berkey Partner Asher Rubinstein in this wide-ranging
conversation about the ball's ownership, economics, and
potential tax implications.
