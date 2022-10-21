When he hit his 62nd home run in this year's American League season, New York Yankee Aaron Judge broke Roger Maris' 1961 home run record. Cory Youmans caught the ball and was filmed high-fiving those sitting next to him in the stands.

But who owns the now this historic souvenir with a $2 million offer on the table? That's what WGN Radio AM's Legal Face-Off Co-hosts Rich Lenkov and Christina L. Martini asked Gallet Dreyer & Berkey Partner Asher Rubinstein in this wide-ranging conversation about the ball's ownership, economics, and potential tax implications.

