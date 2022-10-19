According to this SportTechie article, the Penn State booster-collective, "We Are NIL," recently offered total disability insurance coverage to more than a dozen additional Penn State football players. Last month, "We Are NIL" (previously known as Nittany Commonwealth) paid for permanent disability coverage for Penn State offensive tackle Caedan Wallace. The latest report reflects that the collective has extended similar coverage to up to 13 other football players, all of whom are projected to be fourth round picks or better in the NFL draft. "The insurance at issue is not easy to get," said the collective's founder Michael Krentzman. The report indicates that the underwriter blended the policies for lower-ranked players with coverages for the program's higher-tier players to make it all work from an insurability perspective.

Penn State football players are not the only ones who may be able to capitalize on the collective's insurance offering. SportTechie previously reported that "We Are NIL" intends to make the platform available to Penn State basketball players sometime this year.

The Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape continues to evolve, and insurance offerings such as those provided by "We Are NIL" serve as another example of how participants in the NIL space find ways to generate interesting and creative opportunities.

