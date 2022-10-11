United States:
How Important Is Your Intent?
11 October 2022
Taylor English Duma
I always find it interesting when the law intersects every day
life - in this case professional sports, the NFL. In a situation
like this I am sure someone could find a way to argue both sides of
this case. Will the final decision weigh on the intent of the
player tackling the fan who entered the field?
Did the player violate the rights of the fan? Does the intent of
the player come into play when making this analysis?
Did the fan violate the rights of the coaches, players, referees
and other individuals located on the field? Does the intent of the
fan come into play when making this analysis?
As all this gets weighed out, I cannot help but think that there
will be some "public policy" that effects the outcome of
this case.
It will be interesting to see how this one plays out . . .
When asked what he thought of the police report, Rams head
coach Sean McVay said, "I think that we all know where
Bobby's intentions were."
