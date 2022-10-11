I always find it interesting when the law intersects every day life - in this case professional sports, the NFL. In a situation like this I am sure someone could find a way to argue both sides of this case. Will the final decision weigh on the intent of the player tackling the fan who entered the field?

Did the player violate the rights of the fan? Does the intent of the player come into play when making this analysis?

Did the fan violate the rights of the coaches, players, referees and other individuals located on the field? Does the intent of the fan come into play when making this analysis?

As all this gets weighed out, I cannot help but think that there will be some "public policy" that effects the outcome of this case.

It will be interesting to see how this one plays out . . .