In this episode, we hear from James Kitching, FIFA's former Director of Football Regulatory and now an independent consultant advising the global sports industry on regulation, governance, integrity, and strategy matters.

James reflects on how he established a career in the sports industry and the challenges and successes of his time with FIFA, including shaping the regulatory response to the Covid Pandemic when football ground to a halt. As the launch of the much-heralded FIFA Clearing House draws nearer, James also discusses his current role on its Supervisory Board and how it will revolutionise the mechanism for football transfers in the years to come.

