In this episode, we hear from Jack Withinshaw, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Air Speeder, the premium electric VTOL flying car racing series. He explains how AirSpeeder has brought an exciting and innovative concept to reality as well as the expectations and challenges experienced when creating a new sport in the 21st century. Jack reflects on whether space exists in the market for a new sport and how AirSpeeder is using technology and augmented reality to attract investment, sponsorships and talent, and revolutionise the way people engage with sport.

