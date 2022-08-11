Pryor Cashman Partner Colleen Caden, chair of the firm's Immigration Group, has been named to the 2022 "Notable Women in Sports" list by Crain's New York Business.

The list spotlights the "top women in a professional services firm specializing in sports business in New York"; Colleen is one of just 30 women lauded this year. "All these impressive women have exceeded expectations, broken barriers and helped redefine a traditionally male-centric industry," says Crain's. "In their own way, they've demonstrated why the ball deserves to be in their court."

Crain's notes that as part of Colleen's exceptional work for leagues, teams, and individuals in the sports world, she "has worked with foreign-born NBA players on immigration issues, has assisted leagues during the Covid-19 pandemic with international challenges," and "has helped coaches and players obtain green cards and has secured work visas for major and minor league teams' support staff."

Read more about the 2022 "Notable Women in Sports" recognition using the link below (subscription may be required).