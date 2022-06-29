Welcome to The Official Review! As the sports law arena continues to develop and grow more complex, Lewis Brisbois' Entertainment, Media & Sports Practice has established this blog as an additional resource for our clients and other interested parties. We plan to populate it regularly with information, insights, and analyses that will allow readers to stay current on a variety of sports law-related issues.

As our readers are likely aware, sports law includes matters related to athletics played at the professional, collegiate, Olympic, and recreational levels. Moreover, sports law encompasses various bodies of substantive law, including contract law, trademark law, labor and employment law, personal injury law, premises liability, athletic administration, NCAA compliance, and more. The Official Review will cover the broad range of topics that intersect in the sports law world, with a goal of helping you navigate issues that you or your organization may be facing.

We invite you to reach out to us at any time if you have a suggestion for a topic or would like assistance with a sports law related matter. With extensive and diverse experience in locations across the country, the attorneys of Lewis Brisbois' Entertainment, Media & Sports Practice stand ready to assist you.

Visit our Entertainment, Media & Sports Practice page to learn more about the firm's capabilities in these areas. You can also subscribe to this blog to receive email alerts when new posts go up.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.