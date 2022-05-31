Last summer, the NCAA allowed student-athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images, and likenesses ("NIL"), but did not issue formal guidance on the matter. That changed on May 9, 2022, when the NCAA's Division One Board of Directors issued formal guidance, specifically regarding boosters, in an attempt to strike a balance between student-athletes' right to benefit from their names, images, and likenesses, while keeping booster influence at bay. Current NCAA recruiting rules preclude boosters from recruiting or providing benefits to prospective student-athletes. A booster is any third-party entity that promotes an athletics program, assists with recruiting or assists with providing benefits to recruits, enrolled student-athletes, or their family members. Boosters can also include "collectives," which are designed to funnel NIL deals to prospective student-athletes or enrolled student-athletes who might transfer to another athletics program. More guidance will follow as the NCAA continues to evaluate the seismic shift that NIL has had on college athletics.

