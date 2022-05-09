Pryor Cashman client Thirty Five Ventures, owned by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, recently announced that it acquired a minority ownership interest in NJ/NY Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League. The investment features additional partnership elements including content creation, social media support, player relations, and community outreach.

Thirty Five Ventures was represented by a team of Pryor Cashman attorneys led by partner Eric Fishman, with the assistance of partner Michael Weinsier and associate Eric Wisotsky.

