The release of Trevor Reed is "a hopeful sign" for basketball star Brittney Griner, who remains in Russian prison awaiting trial, Partner Tom Firestone tells sports podcast The Lead.

"It confirms that the channels for communication are still open and the parties are willing to discuss exchanges," Tom says. "On the other hand, I wouldn't get too carried away because we've seen how difficult these things are."

Reed, a former U.S. Marine, was released after being detained for several years in Russia on assault allegations.

