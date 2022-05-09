United States:
How Brittney Griner Might Get Out Of Russia
09 May 2022
Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP
The release of Trevor Reed is "a hopeful sign" for
basketball star Brittney Griner, who remains in Russian prison
awaiting trial, Partner Tom Firestone tells sports
podcast The Lead.
"It confirms that the channels for communication are still
open and the parties are willing to discuss exchanges," Tom
says. "On the other hand, I wouldn't get too carried away
because we've seen how difficult these things are."
Reed, a former U.S. Marine, was released after being detained
for several years in Russia on assault allegations.
Click here to listen to the full
episode.
