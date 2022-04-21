Partner Tom Firestone has so far seen no evidence of political interference in the case of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained by the Russian government.

"From what I have seen about the case procedurally," Tom tells Yahoo Sports, "It appears to be proceeding in a manner consistent with other similar cases."

As Yahoo reports: to Tom, the limited coverage of Griner's case in the Russian state media is the clearest sign that it seems to be following a typical legal track. So far there have been no attempts to use Griner's arrest as anti-American propaganda. In fact, aside from the release of her mugshot last month, Griner's detainment has received little to no attention in Russia.

Originally published by Yahoo Sports

