Though WNBA star Britney Griner continues to have access to her legal team, the United States is limited by the tensions arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine in its ability to help Griner out of the Russian prison where she is currently being held on drug possession allegations, Partner Tom Firestone tells CNN's Situation Room.

"There is very little the U.S Government can do right now. We have very limited leverage over Russia for very obvious reasons right now, given the political situation," Tom says.

Click here to view the full segment.

Originally published by CNN.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.