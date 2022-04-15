ARTICLE

Herrick's nationally-ranked Sports Law Group, led by co-chairs Irwin A. Kishner and Daniel A. Etna, and members Joel Wagman and Barry Werbin, authored the Chambers Global Practice Guide, Sports Law 2022, United States Law and Practice. The Sports Law 2022 guide covers 13 high-profile jurisdictions. The guide provides the latest legal information on anti-doping, betting, disciplinary proceedings, commercial rights, corporate governance, intellectual property, data, dispute resolution, employment, esports and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Chambers Global Practice Guides provide clients with expert legal commentary on the main practice areas in key jurisdictions around the world. Written with clients in mind - both in-house lawyers and senior management - they enable the business client to identify and compare current legal issues across jurisdictions in a range of business-critical practice areas.

