We are witnessing a revolution in the way that athletes are able to monetize their name, image and likeness. Gone are the days when athletes had to sign memorabilia for lines of adoring fans to profit from their fame. Now, technology has transformed the manner in which players can capitalize on their star power — giving them both additional revenue streams as well as a great way to control and protect their valuable intellectual property. From NFTs and the metaverse, to unique licensing and partnership deals, and even the tokenization of traditional contracts — the increasingly digital and interconnected global marketplace has presented vast opportunities. It has also obliterated market barriers, as athletes can instantly reach their fans in every corner of the globe by simply posting on Instagram or TikTok.

Recent Supreme Court case law has helped too — most recently with the Alston decision allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. The decision sent shock waves through the sports industry, as college athletes — open to innovation, hungry for success, and adept with new technologies — have embraced novel methods of marketing their status, which has created competition for senior athletes to follow suit.

But these new and exciting opportunities come with potential pitfalls. The bottom line: Athletes must be aware of the critical legal and practical issues when navigating this new playing field.

Crypto products are the current buzz among both athletes and celebrities, most notably non-fungible tokens (NFTs). We recently saw Naomi Osaka drop her own NFT series, Michael Jordan launch a platform for athlete NFTs and even college athletes, like Bryce Young, launch their own NFT collections. And that's just naming a few. NFTs provide athletes with an easier way to connect directly with fans. Fans have always wanted to buy sports memorabilia — NFTs are a different method for them to do so, and a more verifiable way to demonstrate authenticity. But this new "memorabilia" is more complex than an autograph on a baseball bat. So, it is important for athletes to protect themselves at the outset. Athletes should consider ensuring that contracts associated with an NFT make it clear that they remain the sole owner of their IP rights, and that they are simply licensing the relevant IP to the NFT owner for a specific purpose. Athletes should also consider utilizing smart contracts to derive secondary royalties from their NFTs, which can provide a lucrative source of future income.

Tokenization is another novel, but increasingly popular, method of generating revenue in the sports world. These co-called digital investment vehicles have been utilized most prevalently in Europe — for example, European soccer clubs like Paris Saint-Germain have created tokens that allow their fans to become involved in club decision-making and give fans access to unique experiences. However, U.S. athletes and teams have taken a more cautious approach to tokenization. These tokens are essentially a form of digital currency, with associated rights, and therefore, they could be considered "securities" under U.S. law. Athletes, agents and their teams should be acutely aware of the requirements imposed by applicable securities laws — particularly around disclosure and reporting — in all jurisdictions that tokens are offered. They should also be aware of the upfront and ongoing costs of compliance, which may limit the palatability of tokenization.

The metaverse provides immense opportunities for athletes, along with immense risks. Apart from sporting events held in the metaverse (like the Nets' recent broadcast in the metaverse), athletes from many sports have sought to monetize their stardom by purchasing islands in the metaverse to launch NFTs and offer exclusive experiences. The metaverse provides athletes with similar business opportunities to those in the real world, including merchandise and clothing deals, brand sponsorships and even virtual meet-and-greets. The appeal for athletes is the ease by which they can engage in the metaverse, its geographic and time efficiency, and the maintenance of their real-world privacy.

However, this early stage of the metaverse has proven to be a modern wild west for protecting IP. Just as the Nets did in trademarking "Netaverse," it is critical for athletes creating products, brands or even virtual doubles of themselves in the metaverse to consider applying for trademark protection. Athletes should also be cognizant of ensuring all agreements they enter clearly prescribe whether their IP can be exploited in the real world, the metaverse, or both.

Social media is, remarkably, now a "mainstream" form of monetization. Athletes engaging with platforms like Instagram and TikTok to generate revenue must be aware of the concomitant risks. When promoting products or services on social media, care must be taken to ensure that statements are not misleading, deceptive, defamatory, or might implicate other tortious actions. Athletes should also be conscious of peculiar laws. For example, certain jurisdictions may prohibit influencers from posting testimonials about certain health products and cosmetics.

Traditional business partnerships remain common and profitable for athletes, though the partnership opportunities have evolved into new areas. Think of Conor McGregor's momentous success with Proper Whiskey, Coinbase's deal with Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's partnership with WhatsApp. Regardless of the deal size, it is essential that the terms of the relevant contracts are carefully and clearly drafted. This is particularly so for terms dealing with the exploitation of athletes' IP — including the definition of that property, the manner in which it may be exploited, and the duration of exploitation rights. Athletes should also be attentive to exclusivity provisions, so that they have sufficient flexibility to utilize other avenues of monetization. Many athletes may seek compensation in cryptocurrency. While there are benefits to cryptocurrency, it is important for athletes to understand the risks and legal implications: volatility, tax uncertainties, and cybersecurity issues, among others.

Overall, athletes now have unparalleled opportunities to profit off of their fame. But new opportunities bring new risks. Athletes must protect themselves before they jump into this exciting, contemporary playing field.

Originally published by Sports Business Journal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.