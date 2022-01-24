This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Jonathan Israel, a partner in Foley's New York office, an experienced labor & employment attorney, and co-chair of Foley's Sports & Entertainment Industry Team. In this discussion, Jon reflects on growing-up in Palos Verdes, CA, attending Harvard University for undergrad and Columbia Law School. He also reflects on his decision to focus on labor & employment and how it led to the opportunity to join the National Basketball Association as in-house counsel. John discusses his time at the NBA and his eventual decision to return to private practice. John also discusses the firm's Sports & Entertainment Industry Team, and gives a wonderful history of the group and its deep roots in professional sports. Finally, John reflects on what's kept him at Foley and provides fantastic advice on the importance of taking ownership of your career. Listen to the full discussion below.

Jon's Profile:

Title : Partner

: Partner Practice Area : Labor & Employment

: Labor & Employment Foley Office: New York

New York Hometown : Palos Verdes, CA

: Palos Verdes, CA College : Harvard University

: Harvard University Law School: Columbia School of Law

