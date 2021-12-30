Happy holidays! Whether you light a menorah (like myself), a kinara or a tree, I'm glad that you decided to make the "Spotlight" part of your holiday season. In the spirit of this time of year, I am, despite my better judgment, obliged to start off with (public domain) holiday cheer to the tune of "Jingle Bells." Hey, if Irving Berlin and Mel Torme can do it, why not this mensch? So, without further ado...

N-I-L, N-F-L, so much more to read.

I appreciate your visit whether you click or scroll top speed.

Deion lures a future pro,

To play ball at Jackson State,

O'er larger programs he'll go,

And build his brand in school while laughing to the bank - ha ha ha!

Then there's the NFL,

Seeing COVID cases rise,

Instead of withholding salaries and cancelling games,

Moving them to Tuesday night!

Oh, and Sean John sells,

Landmark brand o' hip hop apparels,

Back to P. Diddy,

For a tenth of what he originally sold it for --

he must feel giddy - tee-hee-hee!

In the meantime,

Major League Baseball challenged on its status as antitrust exempt,

Will I find a rhyme,

Or will I be verklempt?

And NFTs, time shall tell,

Whether they're a fleeting fad,

For the music industry they may be suited well,

So read-up, you'll be glad!

Any tips or stories for the Spotlight?

Don't hesitate to reach out and say!

Oh what fun it was to write

this Spotlight for today.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.