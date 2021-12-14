ARTICLE

United States: How Are The NCAA's New Rules Playing Out For Some College Athletes?

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The practical impact of the NCAA's new rules on name, image and likeness agreements for some college athletes might be lesser known, but is quite interesting.

"Although players with six-figure deals have attracted most of the public attention, thousands of athletes are pulling in just enough for books or date nights under name, image and likeness agreements." https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/09/sports/n

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.