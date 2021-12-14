This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Andrew Lee. Andy is of counsel in Foley's New York office with a practice focused on a wide array of matters related to the sports, media, and entertainment industries. In this discussion, Andy reflects on growing-up in Eastchester, New York, attending American University and Fordham University School of Law. Andy also shares how he built his sports and entertainment focused practice and reflects on the years he spent as the general counsel of the New York Jets. He also discusses his decision to return to private practice and to subsequently join Foley. Finally, Andy provides wonderful advice on the importance of embracing new experiences early in one's legal career. Listen to the full discussion below.

Andrew's Profile:

Of Counsel

New York

Sports & Entertainment

Eastchester, New York

American University

Fordham University School of Law

