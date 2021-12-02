In this episode

With philanthropy and activism by athletes, entertainers, artists and other notable individuals at an all-time high, understanding charitable giving structures and the mechanics and legal steps to achieve your goals is critical. In this episode, Michael sits down with Alana Petraske to discuss the key considerations to keep top of mind for charitable gift structuring and formation.

