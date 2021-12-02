United States:
Withers Talks: Leveling The Playing Field With Michael Rueda | Episode 4 - Philanthropy And Activism For Athletes, Entertainers, And Other Notable Individuals
02 December 2021
Withers LLP
In this episode
With philanthropy and activism by athletes, entertainers,
artists and other notable individuals at an all-time high,
understanding charitable giving structures and the mechanics and
legal steps to achieve your goals is critical. In this episode,
Michael sits down with Alana Petraske to discuss the key
considerations to keep top of mind for charitable gift structuring
and formation.
