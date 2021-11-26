A Jenner & Block team filed an amicus brief on behalf of the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and eight other medical organizations, arguing that policies that exclude transgender high school students from participating in sports increase the risk of "anxiety and depression, low self-esteem, engaging in self-injurious behaviors, suicide, substance use, homelessness, and eating disorders among other adverse outcomes."

In Soule v. Conn. Ass'n of Sch. Inc., the Second Circuit is considering a lower court ruling that dismissed a suit seeking to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls' sports in Connecticut public schools.

Bloomberg reported on the brief.

The team that wrote the brief included Partners Jessica Ring Amunson, Matthew D. Cipolla, and Howard S. Suskin; Department Counsel Scott M. De Nardo; Special Counsel D. Matthew Feldhaus; Associates Illyana A. Green and Connor S. W. Rubin; and Paralegal Mary Patston.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.