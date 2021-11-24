Taft partner Fred Glass was a featured guest on the Business & Beyond with Gerry Dick podcast, published by Inside INdiana Business. Glass discusses his recently published book, "Making Your Own Luck," and the life lessons learned throughout his high profile career. The podcast is a weekly conversation with Indiana leaders in business, politics, sports, entertainment, and beyond. Listen to the podcast here.

Glass is a partner at Taft and focuses his practice on business law as well as issues involving sports/media/entertainment, higher education, employment, and government matters. Prior to joining Taft, he served as an Indiana University vice president and the director of intercollegiate athletics for nearly 12 years.

