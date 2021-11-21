ARTICLE

What a difference just a few months makes. The weather turns from oppressively hot to cool and crisp. The leaves turn from a healthy bright green to all manners of reds, yellows and browns as they cling precariously to the trees before floating down to the ground. And the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) drafts a new constitution that actually acknowledges a student-athlete may commercially market his/her/their own name, image and likeness. That would have been unthinkable earlier this year, that is, until the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled in NCAA v. Alston that non-cash education-related benefits (and, by extension name, image and likeness restrictions) violated antitrust laws. Indeed, Justice Neil Gorsuch might as well have been the author of this draft NCAA Constitution as his guidance in writing for the Court, referenced exactly what the NCAA is apparently deciding to do (albeit by necessity) – delegating rulemaking authority to its member Conferences and Universities. Of course, delegation is in and of itself a coup for the public, as few good things come to mind in recent history that the NCAA actually did itself. This is all to say that NIL is not going anywhere any time soon.

Also not going anywhere anytime soon? The "Spotlight" and yours truly. So for now, let's check in on what else you should be in the know on this week.

Former Heavyweight Champion Boxer Mike Tyson steps back into the cannabis industry ring, rolling out a new brand that is sure to make you smoke yourself into "bolivian."

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets sacked by a health insurance company sponsor after publicly questioning the virtues of the COVID-19 vaccines and the National Football League's public health measures. Apparently, not great for business.

In the wake of the Astroworld tragedy in Houston, Texas, and as we start getting answers to some questions – each more disturbing than the last – one question from a business and marketing perspective is how, if at all, the event will affect its organizer, Travis Scott in the eyes of fans and brands alike.

Bruce Springsteen and David Bowie become the latest music icons to see their song catalogues go up for sale and garner purchase prices in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Now that's something about which to be "Dancing in the Dark" without the feeling of being "Under Pressure" of bill collectors.

