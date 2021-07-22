self

This week IP Goes Pop! carries a torch for IP at the Olympics. Join co-hosts and Volpe Koenig Shareholders, Michael Snyder and Joseph Gushue, for a relay through the intellectual property involved in putting on a global athletic competition that sometimes turns its top competitors into household names and "brands."

In this episode, Michael and Joe dive into the trademarked words, phrases and logos owned or controlled by the International, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees and the rights surrounding them. They also look at the long tradition the Olympics has in driving technological innovation and the way athletes can promote themselves before, during, and after the games.

Timestamps:

2:10 Famous Olympic Athletes and How their Images Are/Can be used

Caitlyn Jenner

McKayla Maroney - Gymnast, "the smirk" and advertising campaign that came from it

Simone Biles - Gymnast and social media celebrity

5:55 Dan vs. Dave Reebok Campaign 1992 Olympics

7:25 Reebok Sponsor's Dream Team 1992

Michael Jordan (Nike brand ambassador), patriot and brand protector

8:30 Winter Olympic Fame

Apolo Ohno, short track speed skater

Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir, figure skaters

9:10 The Olympics and the Wheaties Box

11:32 Olympic Movies

Miracle (2004) - Depicts the 1980 U.S. men's hockey team's historic defeat of the Soviet Union team

I Tonya (2017) - Dramatization of the Tonya Harding & Nancy Kerrigan figure skating controversy

Cool Runnings (1993) - Loosely based on the true story of the 1988 Jamaican Bobsled Team

Cutting Edge (1992) - Fictionalized pairing of an injured hockey player and challenging figure skater who compete as mixed pair figure skaters

Blades of Glory (2007) - "World winter sports games"

17:08 Branding the Olympics & Paralympics

25:41 Olympic Technology - Sports Broadcasting Patents & Innovations

Hawk-Eye Ball Tracking (GB 2,357,207 A)

Twinscan (JP 2014236341A) - water synthesis camera Abyss Camera - stitching camera feeds together

The Olympic Torch (US. No. 6,733,282) - The Coleman Company

33:22 Joe's & Michael's favorite summer and winter Olympic sport

Joe - 100-meter dash & curling

Michael - Race walking!

35:48 IP Takeaways