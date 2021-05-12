United States:
Greenville-Pitt County Chamber Power Luncheon Hits A Home Run With Featured Speaker
12 May 2021
Ward and Smith, P.A.
Get ready to swing for the fences at the next Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of
Commerce Power Luncheon, sponsored in part by
Ward and Smith.
Little League Softball World Series Tournament Director, Sara
Thompson, will deliver the keynote address at the virtual event on
May 18. Sara is gearing up for the Little Leagues Softball World
Series, August 11-18 at Greensville's Elm Street
Park. The tournament will feature 10 teams from around the United
States.
Tickets are $20 with a portion of the registration fee going
toward the purchase of a $10 gift card to be used at a Chamber
member restaurant of your choice. Sign-up today.
