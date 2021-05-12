Get ready to swing for the fences at the next Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon, sponsored in part by Ward and Smith.

Little League Softball World Series Tournament Director, Sara Thompson, will deliver the keynote address at the virtual event on May 18. Sara is gearing up for the Little Leagues Softball World Series, August 11-18 at Greensville's Elm Street Park. The tournament will feature 10 teams from around the United States.

Tickets are $20 with a portion of the registration fee going toward the purchase of a $10 gift card to be used at a Chamber member restaurant of your choice. Sign-up today.

