A work product by Mayer Brown's global International Arbitration Team

Please see below the eighteenth edition of Mayer Brown's Global International Arbitration Update (the "Update"), a bi-annual publication that summarises key events in international arbitration and public international law between June and November 2023.

The newly-designed Update comprises an interactive, online brochure which is divided into three insightful sections:

1. International Arbitration Key Developments: explore key legal developments and key case developments across these four regions:

Americas

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

2. Investor-State Arbitration: explore newly-registered investment cases (publicly known) for each of the above-listed regions.

3. Public International Law Key Insights: explore topical news on the following themes:

State-to-State disputes

European Governance

Treaties and IGOs

Law of the Sea & Environmental disputes

Sovereign Immunity and State Responsibility

Trade Control & Sanctions

Business & Human Rights

View the interactive pdf here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.