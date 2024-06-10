ARTICLE
10 June 2024

NY Case Addresses Publicity Rights For People In The Background Of Social Meda Photos (Podcast)

This month, we posted about a lawsuit that an NBA Hall of Fame player filed against a company that allegedly used his image to sell products without his permission. Regardless of how that case turns out, it's pretty clear you shouldn't use a celebrity's image in an ad without written consent. But what about cases that are less clear, such as a person in the background of a photo that your company posts on its social media account? A recent NY appeals court decision touches on this issue.

