11 May 2024

NAD Recommends More Prominent Disclosures On Influencer Posts (Podcast)

Crème Fatale is a drag artist who is famous for her baby-doll looks and pastel-colored skin. See the picture below. I tend to go for a more natural look myself...
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Recommends More Prominent Disclosures on Influencer Posts

Apple SoundCloud Spotify

Crème Fatale is a drag artist who is famous for her baby-doll looks and pastel-colored skin. See the picture below. I tend to go for a more natural look myself, so I can't imagine how long it takes to apply that makeup or how long it takes to remove it, but I bet the numbers are high on both sides of the project. Luckily, Fenty Skin makes a product that makes the removal phase a little easier.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...nfluencer-posts

