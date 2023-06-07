There have been concerns raised about TikTok and its handling of user data due to its Chinese ownership. TikTok is owned by a Chinese company called ByteDance, and concerns regarding that the Chinese government could potentially access or influence user data collected by the app have been raised by various actors so far.



In 2020, the United States government expressed concerns about TikTok's data handling practices and its potential ties to the Chinese government. As a result, former President Donald Trump issued executive orders seeking to ban TikTok in the United States unless it was sold to an American company. However, these orders faced legal challenges, and TikTok was able to continue operating in the United States after reaching a deal with Oracle and Walmart to create a new entity called TikTok Global.



TikTok has consistently maintained that it stores user data in the United States and Singapore, and that it has implemented strict security measures to protect user privacy. In response to the concerns raised, TikTok has also taken steps to increase transparency and accountability. They have opened a Transparency Center where outside experts can review their data privacy practices and launched a Transparency Report to provide insights into their content moderation efforts.



Here are some additional points to consider:

Data storage and privacy: TikTok has stated that user data is stored in the United States and Singapore. However, it's important to note that Chinese cybersecurity laws require companies operating in China, including ByteDance, to comply with government requests for data access and censorship. This has led to concerns that TikTok may be compelled to provide user data to the Chinese government, even if it is stored outside of China.

Data collection and access: TikTok collects a significant amount of user data, including information such as profile details, videos posted, device information, location data, and more. While TikTok states that it only collects data necessary for the app's functioning and personalization, there have been concerns about the extent of data collection and the potential for misuse.

National security concerns: Some governments, including the United States, have expressed concerns that TikTok's data collection practices could pose a threat to national security. These concerns stem from the potential for foreign governments to gain access to sensitive user data and use it for various purposes, including surveillance or influence campaigns.

Response to concerns: TikTok has taken steps to address the concerns raised. They have hired security experts, implemented measures to protect user data, and increased transparency. For instance, they opened the Transparency Center where outside experts can review their data privacy practices. Additionally, they launched a Transparency Report, providing information on content moderation and data requests from governments.

It's important to note that while these concerns have been raised, there is no concrete evidence to support the claim that TikTok is actively sharing user data with the Chinese government. Nevertheless, it is always advisable for users to be mindful of the privacy implications of using any social media platform and to make informed decisions about the information they share online.

