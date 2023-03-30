This is a special edition of The Path & The Practice, featuring the audio from a program that Alexis Robertson, Director of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, delivered to 1Ls and 2Ls at the University of Minnesota Law School. In the discussion, she outlines how law students can grow their personal brand and expand their professional network through in-person, email, and social media interactions. It's a masterclass on connection. Prior to joining Foley & Lardner, Alexis attended the University of Michigan Law School, and practiced as a litigator for nearly eight years, before spending two years a legal recruiter, after which she transitioned in to being a law firm diversity professional. Alexis has been a dedicated DEI professional for the last six years. Her interests and prior professional experience make her uniquely suited to advise students on how to leverage various tools to connect and expand their networks.

