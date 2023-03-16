United States:
FINRA Updates Its Sweep On Social Media Influencers, Customer Acquisition And Related Information Protection
16 March 2023
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
On February 28, 2023, FINRA provided an update for its sweep on
Social Media Influencers, Customer Acquisition and
Related Information Protection.
In September 2021, FINRA launched a sweep to review firms'
practices related to their acquisition of customers through social
media channels, as well as firms' sharing of customers'
usage information with affiliates and non-affiliated third parties.
This update provides findings from its review. FINRA suggests
several best practices for brokerage firms to evaluate their social
media influencer and referral programs, for example, evaluating
potential social media influencers' backgrounds and prior
public social media activities for compliance and reputational
risks before admitting them into the firm's social media
influencer programs. FINRA also addressed firms' privacy
notices (and options to opt out) regarding the collection and
sharing of their usage information.
