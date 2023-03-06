CEOs and business leaders engaging on social media in a professional capacity is now the norm, rather than exception, and we are seeing an emerging divide between CEOs publishing the odd tweet or LinkedIn post, and those truly harnessing the power of social media to strengthen stakeholder relationships, build their own reputation and amplify company communications.

CEOs and business leaders in the latter category appear to have a dedicated strategy or clear approach, are posting frequently on a broad range of topics, and increasingly benefit from the support of internal and external resource to support their engagement.

Where CEOs' views on social media have changed, so have society's expectations of what a leader should be and what topics they should be vocal about. Working professionals and institutional investors alike are now turning to CEOs for issues that go beyond their day-to-day job – from ESG, to social justice and public health.

And with growing to-do lists and limited hours in the day, CEOs understand that social media offer an efficient and effective platform to interact with key audiences and demonstrate value for their business, people and the planet.

