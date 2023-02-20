ARTICLE

In response to the United States Supreme Court's decision in National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston, 1 as well as, impending state laws taking on its policies, on June 30, 2021, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced that it was ending its long-standing policy of preventing student-athletes from profiting from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). In its place, the NCAA adopted an interim policy permitting students to “engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located.” 2 While the NCAA committed to “continue to work with Congress to adopt federal legislation to support student-athletes,” no legislation addressing student-athlete NIL activities has passed—and the “interim” policy remains in effect (with periodic clarifications by the NCAA).

As a result of federal inaction, student-athletes and the businesses that wish to enter into NIL agreements with them face a constantly evolving landscape where the applicable laws and rules vary from state to state and school to school. For example, while some state laws contain no prohibitions on the subject matter of NIL agreements, other states explicitly prohibit student-athletes from entering into agreements involving the athlete's endorsement of certain products, often including tobacco, casino gambling, alcohol, and marijuana. 3 However, even in states where student-athletes are not explicitly prohibited from endorsing any specific products, the schools themselves often do. For example, despite a lack of a prohibition in state law, our alma mater, the University of Michigan (Go Blue!), maintains a policy that prohibits student-athletes from “engag[ing] in name, image and likeness activities that may harm the reputation” of the university, including by “promoting products or services such as gambling, adult entertainment, tobacco, or banned substances.” 4 Of course, this is just one area where state laws diverge. States also differ in other aspects critical to businesses considering entering into NIL deals, including the time limitations schools are permitted to impose upon when student-athletes are allowed to engage in NIL activities, 5 the amount of lead time the parties must give the school to review (and potentially object to) an NIL agreement prior to execution, 6 and whether schools can require that student-athletes “pool” their NIL compensation, 7 among a myriad of other issues.

Further, as the landscape evolves, states have already begun amending their NIL legislation that was only recently enacted. For example, to become more competitive in recruiting, Connecticut has done away with a prohibition on student-athletes using their school's logos as part of their NIL deals. 8 Moreover, many states have amended or are in the process of amending their laws to allow for greater university involvement in connecting student-athletes with NIL opportunities to make those states more attractive to potential recruits. 9

Facing this evolving patchwork where non-compliance can lead to liabilities and reputational harm, it is critical that businesses (and the lawyers representing them) engage in an in-depth analysis of state law and school rules prior to committing to any NIL agreement. Simply put, this is an area of law where a one-size-fits-all nationwide form contract will not work. That is why we take an individualized approach to NIL issues and contracting to help our clients further their business goals while maintaining compliance in an increasingly complex area of law.

