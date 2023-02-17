Though ChatGPT and the far-reaching consequences of AI-powered chatbots are seizing both imaginations and headlines, many industries have been capitalizing on the use of chatbots for as long as 20 years. Amid cybersecurity questions and legal discourse, chatbots have gained a stronghold in key business sectors looking to maximize manpower and provide speedy customer service. Their use is common across a large range of industries spanning education and government, to manufacturing and recruitment, and everything in between. Ahead, we look at some of the industries that are leading the way in their use of chatbots.

The hype around today's chatbots did not come overnight. In 1966, a MIT scientist created Eliza, the first chatterbot, as it was dubbed at the time. Though simplistic (Eliza could essentially only repeat back what a user said), it attempted to simulate a chat with a psychotherapist—and marked the beginning of a decades-long fascination around conversing with machines. With several iterations along the way, eventually a mid-1990s chatbot, Alice, became the first program to pass the Turing test, a test which examines a machine's ability to exhibit intelligent behavior indistinguishable from a human. Alice led to the proliferation of consumer-friendly chatbots, and by the late '90s chatbots, or chat widgets, were commonplace in e-commerce.

The next round of chatbots like Siri and Alexa, among others, homed in on chatbots' digital assistant skills. The largest leap, though, came in 2016 with the arrival of AI-based chatbots that took social media platforms by storm. Chatbots currently factor heavily in a number of industries (and their use will only grow as technology like that in ChatGPT is added to the mix):

Chatbots remain a hot topic as industries continue optimizing their usage, understandably so given that on the whole, chatbots can save billions of dollars. The earliest adopters took advantage of chatbots decades before generative AI like ChatGPT, finding new and efficient approaches to customer service and time management in the process. As the potential applications of chatbots again seem on the verge of industry-transforming expansion, the underlying—and sometimes quite obvious—legal issues will face greater scrutiny from lawmakers, regulators and consumers alike.

