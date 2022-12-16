ARTICLE

Improvements in AI's image modeling and natural language processing capabilities have opened up new opportunities for content creators in business and artistic fields. Specialized AI models are being used by marketing teams to generate content like blogs, social media posts, emails, advertisements, and other consumer-facing content. AI tools are also being used to process individualized customer data to create personalized content that is more likely to be read and shared by a target audience. Creative professionals are also using AI as a tool to create visual and literary art, such as writing poetry and generating artworks with specified subjects and styles. While human involvement is still needed for many aspects of AI-based content creation, such as inputting prompts and editing AI-generated works, more intelligent models are continuing to chip away at the need for human involvement.

As the use of generative AI becomes more widespread, more and more fields will begin to employ AI tools for content creation. With even smarter and more efficient AI models on the horizon, we can expect these trends to continue in 2023.

