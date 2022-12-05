While the European Commission announced back in March that they would investigate Facebook, sources have leaked that it is ready to announce formal charges, according to Politico and Reuters. Earlier this year, Executive Vice-President of the EU Commission Margrethe Vestager stated that an agreement between Google and Meta, called "Jedi Blue," targets competing advertisers on the marketplace site and may be an abuse of power that violates EU antitrust laws. The Commission is reportedly ready to lay out how Meta allows Facebook to buy up advertising space, which keeps prices high and choices low for consumers. Jedi Blue also potentially restricts other companies from advertising through Meta. The United Kingdom has raised similar charges against Facebook, and Brussels is investigating the social media giant over Jedi Blue.

