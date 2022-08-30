Welcome to the first in a series of newsletters prepared by Arnold & Porter's AdTech and Digital Media group. These newsletters will cover legal developments relevant to the adtech and digital media industries, the state of M&A and investment activity in the industries, and updates regarding Arnold & Porter's activity in the space.
In this issue:
General
- FTC Explores Rules Targeting Commercial Surveillance and Lax Data Security
- CFPB Warns Digital Marketing Providers They Are Potential Targets of Actions Against "Digital Redlining"
Healthcare related
- FTC Focuses on Commercialization of Geolocation Data That Can Be Used to Reveal Sensitive Consumer Health Information
- Meta Facing Class Action Lawsuit for Use of Pixel Tracking With Respect to Healthcare Data
Antitrust
- FTC Challenges Meta's Acquisition of Virtual Reality Fitness App
Developments in Europe
- France, Italy and Spain Say Big Tech Should Shoulder Network Costs
- UK Proposes Amendment to Online Safety Bill Granting Ofcom (UK's Regulatory Authority for Telecommunication) Greater Authority to Ensure Tech Companies Tackle Child Abuse Content Online
- French Adtech Firm Criteo Facing $65.4 Million Sanction in Connection With Allegations of Non-compliance With GDPR
Case law development
- Advertiser Liability for Social Media Influencer Copyright Violations
Markets
Arnold & Porter Updates
- Embracer Group Enters Into Agreement to Acquire IP Rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Literary Works by J.R.R Tolkien
- Partner Jami Vibbert Quoted in Adweek article, "'Bill Could Threaten Californians': States Retaliate as the Federal Privacy Bill Advances"
- Partner Raqiyyah Pippins Will Be Hosting a Panel at NAD 2022 Held in Washington, DC on September 19-20
Please see Arnold & Porter's AdTech and Digital Media webpage for additional publications summarizing developments in adtech and digital media.
