Welcome to the first in a series of newsletters prepared by Arnold & Porter's AdTech and Digital Media group. These newsletters will cover legal developments relevant to the adtech and digital media industries, the state of M&A and investment activity in the industries, and updates regarding Arnold & Porter's activity in the space.

In this issue:

General

FTC Explores Rules Targeting Commercial Surveillance and Lax Data Security

CFPB Warns Digital Marketing Providers They Are Potential Targets of Actions Against "Digital Redlining"

Healthcare related

FTC Focuses on Commercialization of Geolocation Data That Can Be Used to Reveal Sensitive Consumer Health Information

Meta Facing Class Action Lawsuit for Use of Pixel Tracking With Respect to Healthcare Data

Antitrust

FTC Challenges Meta's Acquisition of Virtual Reality Fitness App

Developments in Europe

France, Italy and Spain Say Big Tech Should Shoulder Network Costs

UK Proposes Amendment to Online Safety Bill Granting Ofcom (UK's Regulatory Authority for Telecommunication) Greater Authority to Ensure Tech Companies Tackle Child Abuse Content Online

French Adtech Firm Criteo Facing $65.4 Million Sanction in Connection With Allegations of Non-compliance With GDPR

Case law development

Advertiser Liability for Social Media Influencer Copyright Violations

Markets

Arnold & Porter Updates

Embracer Group Enters Into Agreement to Acquire IP Rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Literary Works by J.R.R Tolkien

Partner Jami Vibbert Quoted in Adweek article, "'Bill Could Threaten Californians': States Retaliate as the Federal Privacy Bill Advances"

Partner Raqiyyah Pippins Will Be Hosting a Panel at NAD 2022 Held in Washington, DC on September 19-20

Please see Arnold & Porter's AdTech and Digital Media webpage for additional publications summarizing developments in adtech and digital media.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.