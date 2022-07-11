Global film and comedy sensation Kevin Hart has entered the NFT fray. On July 6, Hart and his entertainment company, HARTBEAT, began pre-sales of "Confessions of the Hart" NFTs to coincide with his 43rd birthday. The sale of the 10,000 NFTs also aligned with the premier of his animated special of the same name. The special, which aired on Roku TV, is part of a "Confessions" project aimed at providing fans with an intimate look at various moments of Kevin Hart's life. Whether it be a previously untold story about his career, or a relationship, the goal of "Confessions" is to "bring humor and comedy to a whole new audience." The entire project appears to be well thought out by Hart and his team. From a Kevin Hart Nation virtual wallet, to a sophisticated NFT roadmap with both real life and metaverse applications, it is clear that Hart is keen on expanding his global brand to the virtual realm, and rewarding those that come along for the ride.

"Confessions from the Hart" NFT Roadmap

Almost every new NFT project aspires to follow a utility roadmap. However, few can promise the kind of added value that is said to accompany ownership of Kevin Hart's NFTs. The global icon promises his NFT owners privileged access to all future releases of "Confessions of the Hart" merchandise and digital content. Owners have been promised lifetime entrance to all of the events that will take place in the Kevin Hart Nation Metaverse. Perhaps most intriguing is the virtual wallet that owners will be able to create. The NFT roadmap describes a system whereby "Confessions" owners will be able to earn a digital currency called HART by engaging with Kevin Hart's digital brand on social media. HART will then be redeemable for NFTs and passes to in-person events and hangouts with Hart and his celebrity friends. Last but not least, Hart's NFT Roadmap promises a "car game" that will integrate the NFTs.

A Caution on NFT Roadmaps

Clearly, Hart's NFT roadmap is ambitious. With an initial supply of 10,000 NFTs and an entry price of about $65 (as of this writing), a large-scale promise is being made. As most of our readership knows, there has been a rash of negative press involving NFTs recently. As such, Hart and his media company have the chance to provide a breath of fresh air to the industry if they are able to follow through on their NFT roadmap. If they do not, a disillusioned NFT community and the FBI's "virtual asset exploitation" unit are standing by. With allegations of NFT insider trading and ugly rug pulls regularly featured in the media, government entities are quickly increasing regulation in the NFT space.

What Can You Do to Protect Your Business?

If you plan to develop an NFT project of your own, help ensure that it becomes a story of success. "Confessions of the Hart" has the backing of an entire entertainment company. Accordingly, it would be surprising if Kevin Hart and his advisors did not receive extensive legal counsel before the release of his NFT collection. In this regulatory climate, it is important that you too obtain guidance from attorneys experienced with NFT project marketing prior to any NFT collection launch.

